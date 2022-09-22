New Surveillance Footage Shows Man Who Chaka Zulu Shot & Killed Attacked First

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

News of Ludacris’ long-time manager Chaka Zulu’s arrest on a murder charge sent shockwaves throughout the Hip-Hop community. Now, new surveillance footage might help his self-defense argument.

TMZ Hip Hop got its hands on some new surveillance footage of the incident involving Chaka Zulu and a group of men, including Artez Benton, who was shot and killed.

The new footage shows Benton and a group of men arriving at Zulu’s Atlanta restaurant Apt4B on June 26 and making their way inside before leaving 10 minutes after a dispute. Zulu can be seen in the parking lot talking with a friend before making his way back to the restaurant and getting into a heated exchange with Tre’mon Robinson, one of the men in the group who was kicked out of the restaurant.

Another man, Corey Crawford, can be seen retrieving something from a vehicle. According to Zulu’s legal team, it was a gun. Robinson bumps Zulu, and that’s when everything goes left.

Here is a breakdown of the footage per TMZ Hip Hop: