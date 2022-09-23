Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé is apparently not done applying pressure, as there are rumblings that she’s planning a tour next summer for her latest hit album, Renaissance.

According to reports, an insider close to the superstar is saying that she is in the process of booking dates at stadiums across the globe. The majority of the dates will be in the summer of 2023. Furthermore, another unnamed source stated that the public should expect an official announcement to be made within the coming weeks.

While there hasn’t been any confirmation from Beyoncé’s representatives, it hasn’t stopped her legion of fans from responding eagerly to the news on social media. Many have cracked jokes about saving up their money to pay for tickets to speculating what the set list will consist of. Others have sent out cautionary posts advising people to avoid scam artists. The artist has recently been busy as her second partnership deal with Tiffany & Co. launched in the past couple of weeks.

For Beyoncé, a potential tour on the heels of the smash success of Renaissance could be a part of the grand design that she spoke of in an earlier interview. The singer wrote of her experience creating the album during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in an Instagram post in June: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

Fans have noted that there have been no videos for any of the album’s 16 songs, including the scintillating lead single “Break My Soul” but Beyoncé did also refer to the album as a “three-part project”.

Her last tour was with her husband, Jay-Z to promote their joint album, Everything Is Love in 2018. The Carters grossed $253 million worldwide, outpaced only by Beyoncé’s last solo tour for her Formation album. That tour, which took place in 2016, reportedly grossed $256 million making it one of the most successful tours by a solo artist in recent history.