Beyonce’s Belated 41st Birthday Party Deep With A-List Celebs

Beyoncé’s birthday was on a holiday (Labor Day Weekend), so of course she was going to have the actual party this past weekend (Saturday, Sept. 10) in Bel Air. If you weren’t on this guest list, you ain’t as big of a star as you think, respectfully.

The A-listers were in force to party with Queen Bey, including Hip-Hop stars like Drake and Hollywood elite like Zendaya and LeBron James’ homie, super agent Rich Paul, and his girlfriend Adele.

Per TMZ:

The stars were out and on the prowl Saturday night … hitting up a mansion in Bel Air, where Bey and Jay-Z were hosting to celebrate her the big 4-1. It would appear just about anyone who’s anyone got an invite — and they didn’t hesitate to take Bey up on her offer to rage.

Huge celebs showed up dressed to the nines for this thing — folks like Drake, Lizzo, Adele, Rich Paul, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Kris Jenner, Kim K, Tristan Thompson, Khloe, MGK/Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset and even Vanessa Bryant.

While mums may have been the word to stop any civilians from trying to crash, photos of the A-listers making it to the festivities soon enough start hitting social media.

Check out photos of who made the cut in the gallery.

Happy belated.