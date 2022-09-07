Beyoncé Signs Another Major Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Once again, Beyoncé has joined forces with Tiffany in another major partnership, which she announced to her fans over the past weekend.

Last Friday (September 2nd), the superstar entertainer was the subject of a new video that the luxury

brand released as part of a new campaign. Entitled “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE”, the eighteen-second video features Beyoncé dressed in several high-end outfits in its premiere on Twitter, with the caption stating that the new campaign “celebrates that true love is only as strong as the love one has for themself.”

Fresh off the continuing success of her latest album Renaissance, the singer released a statement about the latest joint venture. “I am honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany & Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals,” she wrote in the press release. The video features her decked out in jewelry from the brand’s upscale collections which include the Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, and Tiffany Knot. One piece, in particular, is a Tiffany HardWear necklace that was custom-made for the singer, which reportedly took a little over 40 hours to construct from start to finish. The items featured in the video retail from $5,000 to $500,000. She also wears custom outfits which include a metallic trench coat, designed by LaQuan Smith, Graham Cruz, and Michael Challita among others.

In an interview with WWD, Tiffany & Co. Executive Vice President of Product and Communications Alexandre Arnault observed the energy and imagery surrounding Beyoncé’s new album and directed the campaign to follow that direction. “So it made sense for us to tap into this rather than having a complete[ly] different side of Beyoncé,” he said. The video marks the first release in a campaign that will see a global roll-out next month.

“She’s the best. She really embodies the ultimate modern-day woman, in our view, which makes her the perfect representative of our values. Also, what’s great about working with her is that it’s always in close collaboration and with a shared vision between how she feels about us and how we feel about her.”