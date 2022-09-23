Tiffany Haddish Says She ‘Lost Everything’ After Abuse Lawsuit

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

According to Tiffany Haddish, the recent controversy of being named in a lawsuit involving the abuse of minors has heavily damaged her career.

The actress was interviewed after landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (Sept. 21). It was one of the first public sightings since the Jane Doe lawsuit that was filed against her and comedian Aries Spears last month had been dismissed. When asked about how she was doing in the wake of the results, Haddish stated that it cost her a lot. “Oh, I lost everything. All my gigs, gone,” she replied. “Everything, gone. I don’t know, bro. I don’t have no job. I don’t have no job, bro.”

There has been no public word of Haddish being let go – currently, she’s set to appear in the second season of The Afterparty on Apple TV+, as well as appearing in Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie and another film with Kevin Hart, Back On The Strip. The 42-year-old is also still booked as the host of the TV show Kids Say The Darnedest Things.

In a previous interview with TMZ, the comedienne said that she was “concerned about the kids and making sure they were OK,” and expressed her relief about the lawsuit being settled. The suit from Jane Doe alleged that Haddish, who was a “longtime family friend” of her mother, allegedly “groomed” her when she was 14 and her 7-year-old brother, respectively. The incidents were done in the context of comedy sketches that were highly suggestive sexually.

Haddish spoke out about the situation in a statement on her Instagram page at the time. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.” Spears claimed that the lawsuit was a form of “extortion.” When asked about her current relationship with Spears, she replied: “I don’t talk to him.”

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years ― and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” the woman later said to TMZ after the lawsuit was dismissed by her and her brother this week. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”