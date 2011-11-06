Lil Kim Opens New North Carolina Hair Salon

Lil Kim Opens Another Hair Salon

Lil Kim along with her business partner and cousin Katrise Jones have announced the launch of their new Se Swa Location within bustling Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Queen Bee, who previously opened a salon with Jones in 2010 alongside Meagan Good, was not on site for the Halloween grand opening but a packed out crowd still visited the new 1001 E. WT. Blvd Suite E location.

Speaking on her new salon opened with the help of her cousin, Katrise Jones released a statement saying,

“This new location allows us to cater to a larger customer base and better serve the needs of not only Charlotte, but also its surrounding areas. We are extremely excited about our upcoming Customer Appreciation Day. Our clientele is vital to the success of our blossoming business. They appreciate the high end services that we provide and we in turn appreciate the, returning for a few hours each week, as they get dolled up and pampered.”

Salon Se Swa offers services including wash and sets, hair weaves, eyelash sew-ins, relaxers and wigs.

Salon Se Swa also has other salons located in Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Rocky Mount North Carolina.