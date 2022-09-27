HHW Gaming: Netflix Is Launching Its Own Video Game Studio

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Netflix is very serious about stepping into the world of video games, so serious that the streaming service will launch its own gaming studio.

Spotted on Polygon, the streaming giant is building its own video game studio from the ground up, joining the three other studios the movie streaming giant already owns.

Per Polygon:

The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.

So far, the company has focused on buying pre-existing studios to invest in game development.

This is Netflix’s most significant move yet since it acquired three other gaming studios to invest in game development. The company purchased the Helsinki-based video game studio Next Games earlier this year, previously Boss Fight Entertainment and Night School Studio.

Currently, the streaming service’s gaming catalog consists of games that current Netflix subscribers can enjoy at no additional cost on their iOS and Android devices without worrying about ads popping up during gameplay. Netflix’s library consists of animated platformer Poinpy and Before Your Eyes, a game that users can play just by blinking.

Also coming to the service is Sam Barlow’s Immortality which is currently one of the best-reviewed games of the year. It will be interesting to see Netflix land an AAA project on its still-growing catalog of video games.

We are intrigued to see what Netflix’s new video game cooks up. We just hope it’s something on the serious tip and not one of those games you find on those tablets at your favorite restaurant.

Photo: INA FASSBENDER / Getty