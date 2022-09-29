2 Men Charged For Relieving Flagrantly Tacky Brooklyn Pastor of His Jewels During Church Service

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Justice is coming to those involved in the great jewelry heist that went down during Brooklyn’s pastor Lamor Whitehead’s mid-day service.

Lamor Whitehead, the flashy and incredibly tacky servant of God is getting the justice he prayed for after he was relieved of his jewels during a live stream of his midday service. TMZ reports two men allegedly connected to the crime have been arrested and charged.

Per TMZ:

2 men from Brooklyn — Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack — were charged with armed robbery for their roles in the July 24 incident … according to Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, on Tuesday.