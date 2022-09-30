Soulja Boy Tells DJ Vlad To Stop Bringing Teddy Riley On His Show

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

During a recent interview with VladTV, R&B legend Teddy Riley got straight and to the point when calling out Soulja Boy for his alleged physical abuse of Riley’s daughter, Nia Riley, and calling on him to apologize to her. Riley also shared that he had previously confronted Soulja Boy which let to a physical fight.

“Well, let me say this, Soulja Boy knows who I am and he knows I’m deep,” Teddy said in the episode, which was released this week, according to Complex. “He knows I’m very deep. We had an altercation, I was called a lot of names, and I got an apology. I’m looking for an apology for what he’s done to my daughter. I’m looking for that. As a man, I’m looking for that. And I think she deserves it. … Here’s someone who really stuck behind him, did the show for him, because she thought this was gonna happen and that it was gonna be them.”

Unfortunately, Soulja Boy is not being very receptive to Riley’s invitation to atone for his alleged abuse and instead pivoted over to DJ Vlad, who he repeatedly called “the police” and suggested he only brought Riley on the show because of issues Vlad and the “Crank That” rapper have with each other.

“Stop bringing Teddy Riley into this, DJ Vlad,” Soulja said. “He ain’t got sh** to do with this.”

So, basically, Soulja Boy got in front of the camera so we can all watch him yuuuuuu right past the subject of Nia accusing him of kicking her in the stomach while she was pregnant, causing her miscarriage. Since the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper is no stranger to abuse and assault accusations, one could easily speculate that he’s trying his hardest to avoid accountability.