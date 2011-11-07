Drake Speaks On His Hate For Social Media

Drake Dislikes Social Media

If you haven’t had enough of Drake, with his album leaking today and all, here’s more Drake breaking news.

In a recent interview with The Source, Drake talked about his hate for social media saying:

“I’m really scared for my generation, you know. The thing that scares me the most is Tumblr. “I hate what Tumblr has become. Because it like, it reminds me of those cliquey girls in high school that used to make fun of everyone else and define what was cool, but in five years, when you all graduate, that Shyte doesn’t matter.” “No one gives a f**k about that Shyte.” “Instead of kids going out and making their own moments, they’re just taking these images and living vicariously through other people’s moments.” “It just kills me. Then you’ll meet them and they’re just the biggest turkey in the world. They don’t actually embody any of those things.” “They just emulate. It’s scary man, simulation life that we’re living. It scares me.”

Drake continued to talk about social media by detailing his hate for Twitter saying:

“I’ll tell you, my biggest thing was, I remember, it was on twitter.” “I remember the day my mom was getting surgery and someone came on Twitter and they were like, ‘Yo, Drake, I hope your mom dies.’ You don’t really mean that.” “…Like, you know you’re going to see something bad. Out of 1000 compliments, it’s so crazy.” “It’s basically, like, when you used to sit there as a kid, and want to know what everyone is thinking. That’s your superpower.” “[Twitter is] knowing what everyone is thinking.”

Just for the record, the Drake hate on Twitter is massive today, with people that either hate or love his new album.