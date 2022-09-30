Freddie Lee Trone And Son Arrested And Charged For Murder Of PnB Rock

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The shooting death of PnB Rock earlier this month took everyone by surprise and shocked the Hip-Hop community to it’s core, but now it seems like Rock will be one of the few rappers who were killed to get justice as the assailants have been apprehended and charged for his murder.

TMZ is reporting that L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a father and his son have been arrested and charged with the murder. Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were both charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery along with two counts of second-degree robbery. Though Trone was on the run while police were piecing the case together, authorities ultimately found him and booked him in Las Vegas where he is currently awaiting extradition back to LA.

Apparently, it turns out that this scheme was a family affair as Shauntel Trone, the 17-year-old’s stepmother, has also been charged with one count of accessory after the fact in connection to the murder of PnB Rock. Police also shed some light on the entire scenario and put to rest the notion that Rock’s girlfriend was to blame for revealing their location on social media shortly before the shooting, and headed rumors that she set him up to be robbed at Roscoe’s.

Law enforcement sources tell us Freddie Lee Trone and his son were already in the parking lot when PnB arrived at the restaurant. We’re told the 17-year-old is the alleged shooter, and Freddie was the getaway driver. Our sources say they burned the vehicle after the murder.

Lots of rappers and internet trolls have some apologizing to do. Just sayin.’

PnB Rock was only 30-years-young. Rest In Power, King.

