French Montana, Max B & Remy Ma “Ever Since You Left Me (Big Bronx Remix),” Wyclef Jean ft. G Herbo “2010 Mr. October” & More | Daily Visuals 6.10.26

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

If you happen to live in the Big Apple these days you’d know that the New York Knicks have become the main topic of discussion as they attempt to win the NBA Championship for the first time in half a century and it seems like French Montana, Max B and Remy Ma are also caught up in Knicks fever for their latest collaboration.

Decked out in Knicks colors and attire for their visuals to the Big Bronx remix to “Ever Since You Left Me,” French Montana, Max B and Remy Ma post up on the corner of 34th Street with some fellow Knicks fanatics and get busy on the mic to get everyone amped up though the crowd just mostly recorded the performance on their phones. Technology is really robbing people of living in the moment. Just sayin.’

Wyclef Jean meanwhile hails from a time when celebrities were made without the help of social media and in his G Herbo assisted clip to “2010 Mr. October,” the Fugees OG uses some black-and-white visuals to showcase he’s a man of many talents and methods as he and G Herbo drop some gems.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Courtney Bell, Royce Da 5’9” and Benny The Butcher, Paul Wall, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA, MAX B & REMY MA – “EVER SINCE YOU LEFT ME REMIX”

WYCLEF JEAN FT. G HERBO – “2010 MR. OCTOBER”

COURTNEY BELL, ROYCE DA 5’9” & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BANG”

PAUL WALL – “ALL TYPES OF WAYS”

SAMARA CYN FT. OVRKAST – “BUSHWICK”

LARRY JUNE – “THE MACHINIST”

TIERRA WHACK – “WAX PAPER”

BABYTRON – “JALEN BRUNSON”