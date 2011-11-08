Consequence Says He’s Responsible For Getting Q-Tip On The Watch The Throne Album

During a recent interview with Street Disciplez Radio, Cons admitted while he has ended his beef with Kanye, he still has some animosity towards Q-Tip.

In the beginning, Cons was hesitant to speak on Q-Tip, saying:

“We just gotta do next question with that,” Next question. I’m only here to talk about positive things…I’m making a valiant effort to move in a positive direction. I had a couple public discrepancies with a few folks that I had relationships with in the past. I just think it’s more healthy at this point to stay away from certain questions because I do have a blackout switch. So, when you start saying today’s secret words like certain peoples’ names, that’s where I just have to stop you.”

However, he later began to talk about how his relationship helped Q-Tip get his production on Kanye and Jay’s “Watch The Throne Album.”