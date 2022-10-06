Michelle Obama Reveals Star-Studded Guest List For Book Tour

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The forever FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, has released the details for her upcoming book tour which features a star-studded list of guests.

According to reports, former First Lady Michelle Obama is poised to embark on a tour promoting her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times with a select list of esteemed celebrity guests as moderators in each city.

“For me, ‘The Light We Carry’ book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times,” she said in a joint statement with her publisher, Crown and Live Nation, who is sponsoring the tour. “I can’t wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators.”

The tour opens with a three-night date in Washington, D.C. from Nov. 15-17 at the Warner Theatre. That first night coincides with the official release date for the book. Comedienne and media personality Ellen DeGeneres will be the moderator for the first two nights with Mrs. Obama, and poet Elizabeth Alexander will take over those duties for the third evening.

The other notable guests joining her on the tour include Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, Tyler Perry (who besides DeGeneres will also host multiple nights), David Letterman, Heather McGhee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Conan O’ Brien, and Michele Norris. The tour will have stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco wrapping up Dec. 13 in Los Angeles, California.

The former First Lady is no stranger to hosting events in large arenas – in 2018, the first leg of the tour for her memoir, Becoming, saw her fill venues such as the 15,000-seat United Center in Chicago. Event organizers have also put aside a set number of tickets for members of the community in each city to attend. Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster.