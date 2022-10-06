Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The troubles for Herschel Walker are piling up, as the woman who claimed that he paid for her abortion has confirmed that she is also the mother of one of his current children.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), the Republican candidate for the Senate seat out of Georgia and former football star was vigorously denying that he knew the woman who claimed he reimbursed her for an abortion after conceiving his child in 2009 while they were dating. The Daily Beast, who initially reported the story, followed up with another report where the woman confirmed to the outlet that she is the mother of one of Herschel Walker’s current children. The report did not provide details of what proof she gave.

“Sure, I was stunned, but I guess it also doesn’t shock me, that maybe there are just so many of us that he truly doesn’t remember,” the woman said in the article. “But then again, if he really forgot about it, that says something, too.” Reportedly, the two welcomed another child years after the abortion took place. “He didn’t accept responsibility for the kid we did have together, and now he isn’t accepting responsibility for the one that we didn’t have,” she continued.

Walker’s already turbulent campaign is still under heavy fire due to the bombshell reports, compounded by his son Christian Walker’s fiery series of tweets blasting him for his behavior. “You’re not a family man when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” the 23-year-old wrote on Monday evening. After facing attacks from conservatives online, he would release videos reinforcing his statements and shedding light on why he had been visibly standing back from supporting his father.

Herschel Walker called the initial report a “flat-out lie”, but his representatives have not commented on the latest report. High-profile Republicans like Newt Gingrich and Dana Loesch have rallied around the former Heisman Trophy winner in the past 48 hours. Former President Donald Trump, his primary backer, and longtime friend, issued a statement saying that Walker “is being slandered and maligned”. GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel attacked Walker’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, writing on Twitter that “desperate Democrats and liberal media have turned to anonymous sources and character assassination.”