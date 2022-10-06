Rapper Half Ounce Shot & Killed, 3rd Rapper In Under A Month Killed In L.A. County

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Half Ounce, a rapper who put out a number of projects over the past seven years, was shot and killed this past Monday (Oct. 3). The shooting death of Half Ounce, who hailed from Inglewood, adds to a chilling tally of rappers killed in Los Angeles County in under a month.

Half Ounce, real name Latauriisha O’Brien, was shot while sitting inside an SUV in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Times, O’Brien was 36 although another report from NBC News lists his age as 32. According to the NBC News report, O’Brien was a father of three who held a day job at UPS as shared by the rapper’s family with the outlet. O’Brien was signed to San Diego record label Wrongkind Records, which has released music with local star Mitchty Slick of Strong Arm Steady fame.

Half Ounce’s passing is the third such violent death to occur, the first being Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock inside a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles location. Three people have been arrested in the death of the artist whose real name was Rakim Allen.

The Times added in its reporting that rapper Kee Riches, real name Kian Nellum, was shot and killed in Compton on Sept. 24 along with another man. Kee Riches was 23.

The family of Half Ounce launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. Please click here to learn more.

Photo: GoFundMe