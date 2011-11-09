Lil Wayne And Fat Joe Set To Coach Basketball Teams For Dwight Howard Benefit Game

Rappers Lil Wayne, Fat Joe Link With Dwight Howard To Coach B-Ball Teams

Dwight Howard’s D12 foundation is promoting education, leadership and values for the youth.

This weekend Dwight is having a series of events to raise funds for the foundation that will put Fat Joe and Lil Wayne in the basketball coach’s seat.

There’s a celebrity bowling event at Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando on November 12th and on the 13th Wayne and Joe will coach the D12 All Stars.



Vince Carter, Gilbert Arenas, Penny Hardaway and Jameer Nelson will be a part of the game.

For more information on Dwight Howard’s D12 foundation, visit http://www.D12foundation.org.