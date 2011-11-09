Steve Stoute Talks Glastonbury Festival, Pharrell With Jay-Z [Video]

In part 2 of his Huffington Post Black Voices series “The Tanning Effect,” Steve Stoute is speaking on a number of topics with Jay-Z.

Included in that lineup is Jiggaman’s performance at the Glastonbury festival and his previous work with Pharrell Williams on the track “Change Clothes” that influenced people to stop wearing NBA jerseys.

“It got to a point where everybody was walking around with jerseys on and we looked like the biggest basketball team in the world. It was like okay, this thing is over now.”

Check out Steve talking the “tanning effect” with Jay-Z below.