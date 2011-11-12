Kanye Pays For Hotel Staff To Attend Watch The Throne Concert

Kanye Treats Hotel Staff To WTT Tour

See, Kanye isn’t such a bad guy after all. Over the weekend, the multi-platinum producer/rapper treated the entire NYC’s Mercer Hotel staff to free attendance to the Watch The Throne tour at the Izod Center in New Jersey.

Yeezy reportedly provided the big pay back for the employees for treating him and Hov with great hospitality after the duo rented out the entire 2nd floor of the hotel to record parts of their joint LP, Watch The Throne. And these weren’t any nosebleed seats either, according to one of the staff.

“We were all provided with complimentary tickets, and Kanye personally thanked each team member for attending,” one employee told the New York Post. “The seats were amazing and he was such a gentleman.”