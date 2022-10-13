All Falls Down: JPMorgan Chase Ends Banking Relationship With Kanye West

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is quickly learning there are consequences to being a “free thinker” and just saying antisemitic things. JPMorgan Chase has informed the rapper they will no longer be handling the “billionaire’s” company’s cash.

Once you say antisemitic things, it all falls down.

After weeks of making head*ss comments and a white lives matter shirt that earned him a ton of well-deserved backlash, JPMorgan Chase informed the billionaire, “genius,” rapper that his YEEZY money is no longer good there.

West and his team were told by the American-based multinational investment bank and financial services holding company.

In the statement, JPMorgan Chase noted a recent conversation with an entity whose name can’t be seen, led to the decision to end its relationship with YEEZY, LLC and its affiliated entities.