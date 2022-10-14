Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us A Taste of Her Comedic Skills In New ‘SNL’ Promo

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While the girls (Nicki Minaj and Latto) are throwing shots at each other on Twitter, Megan Thee Stallion is prepping to show off her comedic chops and hit a twerk or two on SNL.

Ahead of her hosting debut and performance on SNL, a funny promo featuring Megan Thee Stallion and SNL alum Heidi Gardner arrived on Thursday, Oct. 13.

In the clip, the Houston rapper reacts to Gardner revealing that show will be awesome, but it hasn’t been written yet. “Wait… the show ain’t written yet?” The “Her” rapper asks Gardner with the comic, adding, “nope.”

“But it’s already Thursday,” Thee Stallion points out, asking, “we got people working on that, right?” and Garnder confirms, “nope.”

In another take, Gardner adds Thee to her name, which leads to Megan hilariously checking her and telling her, “don’t do that.” The next cut for the promo, a clearly jealous Gardner says she will be doing comedy and magic since Megan Thee Stallion will be handling hosting and performing duties.

In the final take, Gardner tries to imitate the rapper’s signature tongue out and “ahh sound,” which she fails at miserably.

While this is the first time Megan Thee Stallion will be hosting the iconic late-night sketch comedy show, it won’t be the first time she has performed for the SNL audience.

Thee Stallion hit the SNL stage back in 2020 and performed her hit records “Savage” and “Don’t Stop,” with an appearance from the now-incarcerated Young Thug.

We’re excited to see Megan Thee Stallion on SNL, and we know the hotties are too. You can watch the promo below.

—

Photo: NBC / Getty