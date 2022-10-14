‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Explains Why There Is Melanin In His Version of Westeros

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Unlike Game of Thrones, there is a lot more melanin on screen in House of the Dragon, and there is a perfectly good reason for that.

During a recent segment on TheGrill and interview series from TheWrap, House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal revealed the decision to make a traditionally white character in the book Black was not done for progressive reasoning.

“I think it was not that simple,” Condal said. “I think the reason that it’s been a successful choice … is because it was thought out. It wasn’t just done perfunctorily or wasn’t just done to tick a box or … to be seen as progressive.”

But, in the same breath, Condal, who also serves as the showrunner for the GOT prequel series, seemingly contradicted his initial statement.

“It’s 2022,” he continued. “It’s a different era than these shows used to be made in. We have an incredibly diverse audience that’s not only across America but in multiple countries that speak all sorts of different languages that represent … all the colors under the sun. And it was really important to see some of that reflected up on screen.”