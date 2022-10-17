Whoopi Goldberg Wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj And Anyone Who Wants ‘To Have Some Fun’ Join ‘Sister Act 3’ Cast

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It has been nearly 30 years since the last Sister Act sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, came out in 1993 and exactly 30 years after the original film premiered in 1992. (I’m not old, you’re old.) Well, now, Sister Act 3 is in development, and the film’s star, Whoopi Goldberg, appears to want all the currently relevant Black women to be a part of it.

OK, so all she really mentioned specifically is that she wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj—who she hilariously referred to as “the girl with the chest”—to be included in the cast.

“I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come,” Goldberg said during an appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God.

“I want as many people who want to have some fun because I really, desperately need to have some fun,” she continued.

From Variety:

Goldberg will return as her beloved character Deloris Van Cartier, a former lounge singer turned singing nun, for the third movie which comes 30 years after the original film’s release. The EGOT winner has teamed up with Tyler Perry to develop the project, and she confirmed that project is well on its way with a script to be completed within the month.

It’s wild that the first two films came out one year apart from each other, and now a third installment is being made three decades later. It’s hard not to speculate that maybe Goldberg’s call for current Black woman celebs to be included might be an attempt at finding a Lauryn Hill equivalent for the newest film. Then again, wouldn’t it be dope if Lauryn reprised her role as Rita Louise Watson for the new film? I mean, Whoopi did say she wants all the fun-loving people she can get to swing through.

Anyway, are y’all excited about the new Sister Act 3 movie?