Wack 100 Doubled Down On 21 Savage Snitch Claims

Wack 100 is known for speaking his mind in a very blunt fashion whether on social media or in his preferred medium of Clubhouse. The manager for The Game and Ray J doubled down on earlier claims he’s made that Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is an informant.

Wack 100 took to Instagram and shared a series of posts that, in his view, connects 21 Savage to a program he called the U Visa program. According to Wack 100, the program is how 21 Savage, who was not born in the United States, was able to avoid deportation after catching criminal charges.

From Wack 100’s Instagram:

Here’s the informant that informed on @21savage individual name “3838” Let’s eliminate the fanship Eliminate the popularity vote ::: This is how they got to him …..This is what drove him to enrolling into the U Visa program ( Which says you have to co operate with law enforcement to avoid deportation ) ….. He is not a USA citizen when the gun charge and drug charge came to be he had to make a decision

In another post, Wack posted an image of 21 Savage during the period when he dated Amber Rose and participated in her Slut Walk event, holding a sign that read “I’m A Hoe Too” with the caption reading, “He said it not me … Lil boy don’t ever think what you just learned how to do we ain’t already been doing …. #MrUVisa.

It appears that 21 Savage is trying to put the matter behind him but Wack 100 is showing no signs of letting up. Check out the Instagram posts below.

Photo: Getty