Jim Jones, Chrissy And Olivia Attend ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Press Dinner [Photos]

As the second season of VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop prepares to hit television this Monday November 14, members of the cast are hitting the streets to meet with the press.

Their latest meeting took place this Friday at PRANNA New York where Olivia, Rich Dollaz Jim Jones, and his fiancé Chrissy took over the restaurant’s gold room for a press dineer.

Hosted by Monami Entertainment and Bartenura Wines, the show’s executive producer Mona Scott-Young moderated the Q&A and assured press that it’d be a season to watch.

“This season will bring you closer into the lives of the cast in a way that will keep you glued to the TV. Trust me!”, she said.

Check out Jim Jones, Olivia, Rich and Chrissy rocking her HUGE engagement ring below.

Love & Hip Hop Season 2 premieres Mon, Nov. 14 at 9pm ET/PT on VH1. Visit the show at http://lovehiphop.vh1.com.

Photos: Stephen Knight

