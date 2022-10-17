HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

The handheld gaming space just got a bit more crowded. Razer, the company, best known for its computer and gaming accessories, announced the Razer Edge, its new handheld gaming device.

Dubbed the ultimate Android gaming handheld, the Razer Edge is a custom-built device utilizing the exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, ensuring users experience “unrivaled performance.”

It also features a 6.8″ 144Hz AMOLED touch display that offers “incredible clarity” at high speeds. The company boasts games will look better and run smoother than the completion’s handheld device.

The device will also feature the company’s exceptional Kishi V2 Pro with microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros, plus Razer HyperSense haptics for competitive AAA gaming.

It will also run on the Razer Nexus App, which will be the launching pad for games and programs like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam, and NVIDIA. You can also stream from the Razer Edge.

A 5,000 mAh battery will provide Razer Edge users with longer battery life than the Nintendo Switch console.

Razer Edge Purchase Options

At launch, there will be two versions available for purchase a $399.99 Wi-Fi6E model and a $499.99 founders edition that comes with a pair of 2021 edition Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds.

A 5G model featuring LTE, UMTS, Global LTE, and LTE Cat 22 connectivity will be sold by Verizon exclusively. All models will be available by January 2023, with more information coming at CES, the telecommunications company said in a statement.

You can now head to the company’s website to reserve one of the devices.

Does this new handheld gaming device pique your interest? Or do you think the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck have nothing to worry about?

We are very interested to see how this new gaming device holds up to the competition.

Photo: Razer Edge