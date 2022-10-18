Kanye West Mocks Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few days Ye’s been making headlines for his divisive point of views that are akin to that of a White Nationalist and now he seems to be taking shots at Supreme’s creative director, Tremaine Emory.

Page Six is reporting that recently the artist formerly known as Kanye West wore a shirt that featured a drawing of Emory’s face with a hand clad in Stars and Stripes covering his mouth. Above the illustration the word “Tremendez” was printed as that’s Ye’s new nickname for his former friend and collaborator.

The shot taken at Tremaine comes on the heels of Emory criticizing Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” t-shirt that caused an uproar amongst non-racist people and calling out Kanye for invoking Virgil Abloh’s name in one of his rants even though he allegedly spoke sideways about the iconic designer while he was alive.

Amid the backlash, West appeared accuse LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault of “killing [his] best friend,” late Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November at age 41 following a battle with cancer.

After screengrabbing and sharing West’s post, Emory slammed the Yeezy designer for dragging Abloh’s name into his “victim campaign,” writing, “You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews…YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH.”

Emory also accused West of badmouthing Abloh’s designs in front of his Yeezy team, and called him an “insecure narcissist that’s dying for validation from the fashion world.” He also defended Vogue editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom West ridiculed on social media after she criticized his collection.

Looks like that was enough for Kanye to print up a shirt to take a shot at Emory for speaking his truth. Days after Emory put Kanye on blast for the world to see, Ye responded in a now-deleted post writing, “Tremaine’s new name as the BLM officer at Supreme is Tremendez … You only got the job since you were black and you used to work for me and you knew Virgil [Abloh].”

From the looks of things Kanye isn’t going to rest until he’s alienated the entire culture and is declared the MAGA Prince under its King, Donald Trump. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Kanye West’s latest antics? Let us know in the comments section below.