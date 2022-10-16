Ye Goes Full Antisemite In ‘Drink Champs’ “Interview”, Says George Floyd Died Of Fentanyl

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

You knew someone was going to book the artist formerly known as Kanye West for an interview after his recent antisemitic rhetoric. N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast locked Ye in, and the interview was as toxic, off the rails and frustrating as most anyone would have expected.

Actually, it may have been worse. One particular clip making the rounds (the interview went down on Saturday night (Oct. 15), features Ye saying the cop’s knee wasn’t on George Floyd’s “neck like that” and that he actually died due to fentanyl.

Seriously. Any such claims were debunked, the cop is in jail for murdering Floyd, period.

The three-hour interview (good luck to anyone sitting through the entire thing), features Ye speaking a lot about the left and “Jewish media” and how they are basically trying to stop him from getting the bag.

While there are still some Ye supporters battling on that hill, plenty of people are calling out N.O.R.E. and Drink Champs for just letting him spew his tomfoolery unchallenged. To his credit, the Queens rapper did push back on the White Lives Matter tee (see clip below).

But was it enough? And of course, there are also the MAGA diehards and Candace Owens stans who have another sunken Negro to prop up.

Check out some of the more poignant reactions in below.