Cormega Discredits MTVs Hottest MCs; Bashes Drake

“I don’t listen to MTV, cuz they talking about MCs, but they didn’t even name MCs, they named rappers. There’s a difference between a rapper and an MC.”

Cormega can be deemed as an artist that specializes in his craft and as a rapper/MC it only makes sense that he would have the ability to weigh in on what works for the art form.

Calling into Street Disciplez Radio, the Queens rapper spoke on his overall issue with the Canadian sensation known as Drake. Feeling as though the last 5 had more pull than the top 5, Cormega went in on the newcomer stating that his past discredits him from staying true to the Hip-Hop blueprint.

“I can’t f%^k with Drake. I like Drake as a young man trying to make money but I can’t take him serious because for one he’s rich…I don’t like when these spoiled rich kids just get into rap cause it’s something they could do…and they start rappin about a life they never lived. Go do something else. If I could switch with you, I would be the rich goody goody my whole life. Ni**as like us rap about sh&% because we lived it these ni**as use rap as a hobby.”

Whatever the case may be for Drake’s motivation, it cannot be denied that the potential is there and the fact that Drake stands above many other artists. Certain artists that rap about what they have lived have started to come off as carbon copies and very bad replicas so it is necessary to have a transition and establish that balance.

If Hip-Hop is meant to touch all audiences, it only makes sense that the same audiences have the right to sound off even though some interpretations are useless at best.

For every negative in life, however, there is a positive and both sides of the fence must be given commentary.

Tuesday, October 20 will see the return of the rapper who has been gone since 2005’s release The Testament. Born And Raised will be yet another notch in the revival of New York rap as the scene was essentially destroyed due to battles within and the days of rebuilding have continued.

“But yall the reason for a lot of my devotion/You know I spend money because spending time is hopeless/And know I pop bottles cuz i bottle my emotions/At least I put it all in the open.” –Drake “Fear”