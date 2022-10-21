Diddy Pays Surprise Visit To Bronx Charter School He Co-Counded

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While Diddy has been on a serious promotional run he made sure also to lend his celebrity for good. He paid a surprise visit to his old charter school in the Bronx.

As per The Bronx Times, the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul is back in New York City. On Wednesday, Oct. 19 Diddy stopped by Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School in the Co-Op City section of the borough. He stopped in unannounced and took the entire student body by surprise while they attended a mandatory meeting in their auditorium. As expected, the kids were excited to see Diddy at their school and greeted him with screams and much applause. “I know that that’s a cure for what’s going on in our community — is education,” Combs said during the impromptu presentation. “We worked together as brothers.”

Principal Isaiah Brown also spoke and shared how special the institution truly is. “It was very difficult for everyone who was invested with the stakeholders in our school, who come to our school, (and) who visit our school,” he revealed. In signature fashion, Diddy made sure to inspire the children saying “you can dream of all the big things you want in the world, but you’re going to have to work to get it.”

Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School opened in 2020 during the height of the pandemic after brother Love donated a million dollars. You can see footage from his visit below.

