Lil Kim Writing New Book, Documentary

Lil Kim Working On New Book, Documentary

Lil Kim is working on a new book and documentary.

According to the Queen Bee, the upcoming releases will focus on her life and comeback after serving a year in prison.

“It’s going to be released with my book ‘The Price of Loyalty’,” Lil Kim revealed during an interview with DJ Kay Slay on Shade 45.

“I am not sure if I’m going to separate that documentary from that book. That’s what we’re trying to figure out right now.”

“I’ve been independent, you know I left my record company two years ago.”

I was in another situation and that’s going to be in the documentary as well and why it took so long.”

“I’ve been doing everything myself and quite frankly, for me to not have the backing, or the budget that I used to have, for me to be able to still move the way I move and be relevant the way I am, I feel blessed.”