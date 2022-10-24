Cardi B And Madonna Hash Out Brief Social Media Spat After “WAP” Criticism

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B’s month continues to get better and better. She and Madonna have hashed out their issues after Bardi felt the Queen of Pop was talking spicy.

As spotted on Complex, Cardi B was feeling a ways after Madonna was taking credit for opening the lane for today’s musicians regarding sexuality. While reflecting on the 30th anniversary of her book Sex, she made mention of Bardi. “I was called a whore, a witch a heretic and the devil,” she wrote. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.” She concluded her post with “You’re welcome bitches …” and a clown emoji.

Naturally the IG post quickly landed on Cardi’s radar and she addressed the “Material Girl” singer. “I literally payed this woman homage so many times… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth” she wrote. She went on to further explain why she took issue with her. “I know exactly what she said and I understand but it’s about THE TONE …Calling me bi***es and putting clown emojis ? The f***!”

Before things got nasty Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked stepped in and put both of the ladies on the phone together. “On the phone with Madonna and Cardi. Listening to both women share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other. Love this [signed a fly on the wall] @iamcardib” he wrote on Twitter. The two performers later went public with their love for each other making the truce official.

Crisis avoided.

Photo: Bernard Smalls