Chance The Rapper’s Wife Says Trans Porn Like Was A Mistake

Chance The Rapper was on the business end of a trending topic night on Twitter after it was reported that he liked a trans porn tweet, which had the social media streets buzzing. In the aftermath of the like and its retraction, the wife of the Chicago star has responded to all the chatter and slander.

Kirsten Corley Bennett, who has been married to Chance The Rapper for three years, took to social media to shut down all the noise surrounding the Twitter “like” seen around the world.

“Y’all really be reaching,” Bennett said in the clip. “He’s never gonna address this, but all I have to say is we were literally at an event all night, the night before last, until late. We were celebrating, and sometimes you ‘like’ shit by accident. So all y’all little trolls coming for my page, that are getting blocked, y’all can go to hell.”

And that’s that on that.

Again, it really isn’t anyone’s business what porn Chance The Rapper or any adult likes to watch so long as it doesn’t feature anything illegal. As it stands, porn is an industry with some checks and balances and what one enjoys during “alone moments” really doesn’t need to be on the front page of the news.

Photo: Getty