Ludacris Disses Big Sean, Drake On New Mixtape [Audio]

Did Ludacris diss Drake and Big Sean?

After listening to Luda’s new mixtape 1.21 Gigawatts and a standout track titled “Bada Boom” it does sound like it.

While Ludacris doesn’t say any names, it appears that the Atlanta rapper is addressing Drake and Big Sean, who have both commented on Luda’s use of the “Supa Dapa” flow, a rap style both Drizzy and Sean have made popular.

Ludacris’ “Bada Boom” lyrics go:

“I’m the truth in this booth and you ni**** all h***/ Counterfeit rappers say I’m stealing their flows, but I can’t steal what you never made up b****/ Y’all some duplicate rap cloning ni***/I manufacture you h*** put on your makeup b****.”

When asked about the song on Shade 45’s Sway In The Morning, Ludacris replied, “I don’t start these things, I finish them.”

Luda’s reaction without a doubt comes from a Drake interview with AllHipHop in 2010, comparing his flow on his hit record “Forever” with Luda’s flow on his single “My Chick Bad.”

“I don’t want to sound cocky, but the best way it’s been used was on ‘Forever,’” Drake said in his AHH interview. “Those lines just all individually make so much sense. They’re all punchlines.” “Then a bunch of rappers started doing it and using the most terrible references in the world. I don t want to offend somebody.” “I hate that rappers picked that flow up. I wish they had left that for people that know how to use it. [They go like] ‘It’s a parade! Macy’s!’”

Big Sean had his own comments on the situation. Speaking with MTV Rap Fix in March, the G.O.O.D. Music artist had this to say:

“Don’t get it wrong I’m not trying to dis Ludacris or nothing. He’s a great MC.” “But even though that that style that got so overused, there was a lot of people who did it great and there was a lot of people who didn’t do it so great.” “People always ask me was you mad that people took that style from you. I’m like, ‘Nah, that went and shows me how far I can go as an artist.’” “I feel like I changed hip-hop. I haven’t even dropped an album yet. So that goes to show me how powerful my mind is.”

Listen to Ludacris’ “Bada Boom” song below and let us know what you think about Luda’s diss aimed at Drake and Big Sean.