Rap Radar To Sit Down With Sports Agent Extraordinaire Rich Paul

Rich Paul and his ascension to the top of the sports agency world is nothing short of remarkable. This coming Thursday (Oct. 27), Paul will sit down with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller for Rap Radar to surely uncover more of his fantastic story.

Rich Paul, 40, is the CEO of the Klutch Sports Group which counts among its clients LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Draymond Green, and several other NBA players. Klutch Sports also represents a number of NFL athletes such as Bryce Hall and Jedrick Wills among others.

Paul hails from Cleveland, Ohio, and was asked by James to join his circle of close friends and advisors shortly after the 2003 NBA Draft after a chance meeting at a local airport. After years of toiling in the business of sports management, Paul broke out on his own with Klutch Sports in 2012. Paul is also said to be a Hip-Hop head and we’re certain that Wilson and Miller will test his knowledge in the conversation.

Rap Radar is the creation of veteran journalist Elliott Wilson and his knowledgeable cohort Brian “B.Dot” Miller as the pair employs the platform to get into the minds and stories of their guests across a variety of entertainment sectors including music, sports, and the culture at large. Rap Radar is presented by Interval Presents, Warner Music Group’s new podcast network, and airs every Thursday.

Check out an exclusive sneak peek clip of the Rich Paul episode of Rap Radar below. The full episode will air this Thursday (Oct. 27). To learn more about Rap Radar, please follow this link.

Photo: Rap Radar/Interval Presents