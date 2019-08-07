LeBron James Slams NCAA’s New Rule That Sports Agents Need College Degrees #RichPaulRule

Rich Paul emerged as one of the premier sports agents today, with some comparing his savvy and shrewd business moves to that of Michael Jordan’s former agent, David Falk. Paul’s successes are notable as he isn’t a college graduate, and now the NCAA unveiled a ruling that states agents must have a college degree, a decision Paul’s client, LeBron James, has slammed.

As shared by CBS Sports writer Jon Rothstein, the NCCA’s rule will require agents to have a four-year degree, be a three-year member of the National Basketball Player’s Association, and must also pass an exam at the NCAA”s office in Indianapolis, Ind.

James and others called out the NCCA’s rule via Twitter, which does seemingly single out Paul and his Klutch Sports Group. Paul’s agency represents James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, John Wall, and other NBA stars. And not that anyone needs to say this, but a bachelor’s degree does not automatically make one qualified to do their job, nor is it a marker for success. But the NCAA knows that.

Check out the tweet from James, Matt Barnes, and others below.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! They BIG MAD 😡 and Scared 😱. Nothing will stop this movement and culture over here. Sorry! Not sorry. 😁✌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 6, 2019

White agents are mad!! Lol Rich Paul is changing the game.. Respect my brother 🙏🏽 #MoreThanAthletes — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) August 6, 2019

Trying to eliminate the nvm… ✌🏽 — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) August 6, 2019

Photo: Getty