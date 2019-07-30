Coon Commentator Jason Whitlock Digs At LeBron James’ Parenting Skills, Twitter Checks Struggle Pundit

It’s a pretty safe bet that if Jason Whitlock‘s name is trending, he’s offered another lukewarm take about Black athletes, aiming his uninvited opinion once more at LeBron James. The struggle pundit took aim at James’ recent appearance at one of his son’s AAU basketball games, accusing the Los Angeles Lakers star of being a “helicopter dad.”

Clips have been circulating on social media of James joining the layup lines during the AAU games that feature his son, Bronny James. In one especially popular clip, James throws down a monstrous yet effortless dunk, impressive given the miles on the NBA superstar’s body and that it’s the offseason.

While King James obviously wants to thrill fans and get the guys on the court pumped up, Whitlock donned his fun police badge and brought down the mood in the room with a final word on his Speak For Yourself show on FS1, saying that James should take a seat as he once told his mother during a heated contest. But what really turned heads was Whitlock comparing James to a cocaine addict because he’s excited on the sidelines when his son’s team makes a strong play. Yeah, that clown took it there.

Today’s Before We Go: LeBron should take the advice he gave his mother… sit yo ass down. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/77DDCrD9ql — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 29, 2019

Twitter has caught wind of Whitlock’s critique of James and the slander has been swift and efficient as expected. James’ teammate Kyle Kuzma had a bit of Twitter smoke for Whitlock, who replied to the tweet and basically asked for the fade.

Hey, Kap Lite, do you talk this way at home to Kendall Jenner? Or do you pick and choose when you ride for your people? Is the Malcolm X act just for retweets, likes and a head pat from Bron Bron? #SitYoAssDownToo #YouAintReady https://t.co/l8MaGsBP8X — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 30, 2019

