Peep The Trailer To ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’

We’re a ways away from seeing what James Gunn has in store for Marvel fans in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3, but to hold those fans over until that film drops, Gunn is releasing a holiday special featuring your favorite galaxy-hopping heroes and… Kevin Bacon?! He’s still around?

In the new trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Kevin Six Degrees Of Bacon does indeed join the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold and we ain’t mad one bit. In the trailer we find that Starlord (Chris Pratt) is still sad and somber about his green boo, Gamora having gone M.I.A. after the events of Avengers: Endgame, so his Guardian pals decide to give him a Christmas present he’ll never forget, Kevin Bacon.

Coming to Earth to find the Footloose actor, Drax (David Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) head to Hollywood and actually track down Kevin Bacon and well, apparently attempt to kidnap him. Naturally hilarity ensues and Bacon isn’t prepared to go quietly.

Real talk, this looks entertaining as hell. Whether or not this will tie into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is anyone’s guess but even if it doesn’t we’ll definitely be checking this out when it premiers on Disney+ on Nov. 25.

Check out the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it the day after Thanksgiving.