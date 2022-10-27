Delonte West Arrested In Virginia, Facing 4 Charges

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Former NBA player Delonte West was arrested in Virginia according to a new report and is said to be facing up to four charges. The Washington, D.C. native fell on hard times after putting his basketball career behind him, but this latest incident might be cause for deeper concern for some.

The arrest of Delonte West was first reported by TMZ Sports and it revealed that the 39-year-old was initially arrested for trespassing after eyewitnesses alerted the authorities. The arrest took place in Fairfax County, which is a suburb just outside of Washington.

The arrest took place on Oct. 15 in the late afternoon hours and West was reportedly resisting arrest as the police placed handcuffs on him. Adding to this, West ran away when police first approached him thus adding a layer to the unfortunate news.

At a time West appeared to be on the mend with help from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, but he promptly fell onto hard times shortly after leaving a substance abuse facility last year. Over the summer, West landed a job at a flooring company, and all signs were pointing to improvement. Cuban has been made aware of West’s issues and spoke on them earlier this month with TMZ Sports.

With all the compassion we can muster, Delonte West deserves to be seen as a flawed human being as many of us are. Hopefully, he gets the help and care he needs in this trying time.

Photo: Getty