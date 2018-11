Trey Songz Hosts Watch The Throne Concert After Party

After Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne concert in Miami, Trey Songz hosted a party at The 400 Club at Mokai in Miami Beach.



Flo Rida, Jadakiss, Fabolous and Pleasure P came out to the event.

Hit the numbers and see some photos of the lavish Miami party captured by UrbanPartyLife.com.

