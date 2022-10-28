Busta Rhymes Returns With “Slap” ft. Conway The Machine & Big Daddy Kane

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

With the release of Extinction Level Event 2 back in 2020, Busta Rhymes returned to the game with a dragon roar forreal. Now the Hip-Hop legend is ready for another go-round in 2022 and bought a Hip-Hop icon and a hired gun to help him burn the place down.

Dropping a new single featuring the legendary Big Daddy Kane and bar-dropping robot known as Conway The Machine, Busta Rhymes samples Biz Markie’s classic cut “Just Rhymin’ With Biz” for his new visuals to “Slap” and get busy as only they can.

Taking to the club in some fancy mobster-ish attire, the three men shine under the bright lights of the spot while spitting the kind of raps that OG Hip-Hop heads can appreciate and bop to. Big Daddy Kane really out there looking like he pimpin’ out in these streets. He probably is, allegedly.

This isn’t the collaboration we expected but one that we can definitely get down to.

Check out the visuals to Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane and Conway The Machine’s “Slap” below and let us know if you’re feeling the vibe in the comments below.