Def Jam Signs Asher Roth

According to Rap Radar, Pennsylvania rapper Asher Roth is the newest signee to Def Jam Recordings.

From RR:

According to Def Jam’s Capo, Shawn Pecas, Asher Roth is the newest player on the roster.

Asher Roth released his debut album Asleep in the Bread Aisle on SRC/Universal Motown in 2009.

Roth’s new mixtape, Pabst and Jazz is due out on December 21st.