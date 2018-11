B.o.B. Donates To Charity

Since rappers always get a bad rap when there’s negative news, here’s a positive news story to report.

During his 23rd birthday celebration earlier this week, Atlanta rapper B.o.B. donated $10,000 to the Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless.

Bobby Ray also challenged others to meet his donation, so lets see if anyone steps up to the plate.

Hats off to B.o.B. for giving back to the community.