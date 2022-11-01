The Candyman Is Set To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get even more diverse as reports are they casted the new Candyman to star as the titular character of their next superhero series, Wonder Man.

Vulture is reporting that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been blessed to take on the role of the ionic powered superhero, Wonder Man in a new Disney+ series that continues to explore the next generation of heroes of the MCU. Interestingly enough Mateen isn’t a stranger to the superhero genre as he’s already taken on the role of Mr. Manhattan in HBO’s cult classic series, Watchmen and has even dabbled in the DCEU as Aquaman’s arch nemesis, Black Manta.

Luckily for the superb actor, Wonder Man doesn’t have a rabid fanbase that will be outraged at the fact that a Black man will be taking on the role of a white superhero a la Thor when it was announced that Idris Elba would be playing Heimdall in 2010. That was before the whole MAGA movement, too.

Hopefully Yahya will be able to breathe new life into the Stan Lee created superhero and bring more interest into the hero’s story.

Wonder Man will adapt the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby character, who first debuted in a 1964 Avengers comic. His alias is Simon Williams. His whole deal is he’s in weapons manufacturing, but not at Stark Industries. His powers are ionic, like an electric car, but not Ionian, like the sea where the bodies turn up in the season-two premiere of The White Lotus.

No word on when Wonder Man will go into production but our interests are already peaked to see what Yahya Abdul-Mateen II can do with a superhero no one asked to see get his own series.

Will you be checking out Wonder Man when it hits Disney+? Let us know in the comments section below.