Autopsy Reports Show Master P’s Daughter Passed Due To Fentanyl Poisoning

Master P finally has better closure regarding the passing of his daughter. Autopsy reports show that she died due fentanyl poisoning.

As spotted on Page Six the Miller family suffered a tragic loss back in May when Tytyana was found dead at her private Los Angeles residence. At the time of her passing the mogul made reference to her struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse on a social media post, but the details behind her untimely passing were never shared out to the public. This week the reports were finalized and medical professionals at the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner have concluded that she died of accidental fentanyl intoxication.

The 25-year-old apparently wanted to seek help as per Master P on a 2016 episode of Growing Up Hip-Hop. “When people hide that they have a problem, they’ll never overcome it,” Percy explained. “She was like, ‘Dad, I want to be better. I want to get myself together.’”

In 2021 the D.E.A. issued a public safety alert on the sharp increase in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl. “The United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said Anne Milgram, Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration. “Counterfeit pills that contain these dangerous and extremely addictive drugs are more lethal and more accessible than ever before. In fact, DEA lab analyses reveal that two out of every five fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose. DEA is focusing resources on taking down the violent drug traffickers causing the greatest harm and posing the greatest threat to the safety and health of Americans. Today, we are alerting the public to this danger so that people have the information they need to protect themselves and their children.”

