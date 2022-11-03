Ex-Employees Of Kanye West Speak Of Alleged Hitler Obsession

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Another group of employees has come forward to claim that Ye aka Kanye West had an obsession with Adolf Hitler & Nazis, bringing them up in meetings.

According to reports, former employees of the “Father Stretch My Hands” rapper alleged that he would often “mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people or praise Hitler” in business meetings over the past five years. Ye also entered into a settlement agreement with a former employee who witnessed several instances of the former billionaire making these statements.

While Ye has denied these statements according to NBC News, the outlet did reach out to the ex-employee who spoke anonymously due to having signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of their settlement. They also reviewed the agreement and proof of payment along with correspondence related to it.

Another former employee, Ryder Ripps, stated on the record that while working with the rapper from 2014 to 2018, Ye would often make remarks glorifying Nazis and espouse conspiracy theories. “He had told me a bunch of s–t about like, how, ‘Nazis are good at propaganda,’” the creative designer said, recalling how Ye said, “‘You’re not offended that, like, I’m interested in Nazis or something,’” in reference to a Jewish employee upset over his comments. Ripps stated that he pushed back against those comments at the moment and that Ye didn’t respond.

One former employee also claimed that Ye would just make statements praising Hitler casually in meetings casually. “I feel like he was just kind of, like, looking around, like, seeing, like, how are people reacting?” they said. “He would say, ‘I even love Hitler,’ and then he would, like, pause for reactions.” The allegations line up with those claims made by former employees of TMZ, who state that the rapper made similar statements while appearing on TMZ Live and that Harvey Levin issued a directive saying “don’t post the Jewish stuff” afterward. Representatives for TMZ didn’t have any comment.

The revelations are another burden for Ye, who has received a deluge of backlash over his antisemitic remarks over the past few weeks. His defiant stance, observed through multiple appearances on podcasts and in interviews, has also cost him financially as several businesses he had partnerships with have severed ties including adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga.