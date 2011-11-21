Occupy Wall Street Supporter Makes Sculpture Of Jay-Z, Calls Him A Cheapskate [Photos]

Jay-Z is continuing to get criticism for his “Occupy All Streets” t-shirts that will not monetarily benefit the Occupy Wall Street movement.

As previously reported, Jay-Z was spotted in the t-shirt that quickly became popular and sold out online for $22 a piece.

Following that however, Rocawear released a statement saying that proceeds will not benefit the Occupy Wall Street movement but praised the protestor’s “constructive expression.”

“The ‘Occupy All Streets’ T shirt was created in support of the ‘Occupy Wall Street’ movement. Rocawear strongly encourages all forms of constructive expression, whether it be artistic, political or social. ‘Occupy All Streets’ is our way of reminding people that there is change to be made everywhere, not just on Wall Street. At this time we have not made an official commitment to monetarily support the movement.”

Now in retaliation, sculptor Daniel Edwards has released a sculpture of Hov wearing chains and a dollar sign around his neck.

Also included in the piece is Richie Rich and notorious cheapskates, Mr Burns of The Simpsons and Scrooge McDuck.

Speaking on his piece Edwards released a statement saying,

“I think Jay-Z has made himself a face of [the] Wall Street that Occupiers are protesting against. Maybe Jay-Z is striving to be in the one percent? Which is why I chose the composition of a totem pole because I thought it would resemble the number one. Rap stars who turn ‘Scrooge’ have to suffer some damage to their street credibility.”

Check out Jay-Z’s cheapskate sculpture below.

Is he wrong for not monetarily supporting the Occupy Wall Street movement?

