La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony may no longer be living in wedded bliss, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s no love left between the two. As a matter of fact, it seems like they still have each other’s backs.

Earlier this week Carmelo Anthony celebrated the grand opening of his new semi-private club, 9 Jones (interesting name), and naturally all kinds of celebrity friends showed up to show support, but one that stood out was his ex-wife, La La Anthony. According to Page Six, the mother of his son showed up to the launch of Melo’s newest endeavor and judging from the scene of things, it seemed to be all love between the two.

On Wednesday, she attended a preview of the Greenwich Village spot, popping by “at around 8.45pm with a small group.”

“They opted to enter through the main entrance to take in some of the atmosphere before being escorted to its private room” an insider told Page Six.

Carmelo dropped into his new spot briefly as well, we’re told.

You’d think Melo would’ve stood longer at his new establishment especially since the future Hall of Famer hasn’t been signed to an NBA team as of yet.

Still, it shouldn’t be too surprising that La La Anthony attended the festivities since her brother, Christian Vasquez along with Richard Wheeler are both partners in 9 Jones. At least Melo is still on good terms with the family.

The former LA Lakers and New York Knicks basketball player partnered with some of New York’s nightlife pros from clubs like 1Oak and Greenhouse for the new venue. In addition to Wheeler and Vasquez, Yiannis Vasilas and Josh Angel are also partners.

Sources previously told Page SIx, “they’re all very involved. There will be parts that are private, but it will mainly be open to the public.”

Should be interesting to see how things play out going forward. It must be a good atmosphere in the club as La La was overheard saying it “felt like home” being there.

For now, membership is on an invite only basis but eventually once things get up and running for real, everyday club goers will be able to attend and see why La La Anthony felt like 9 Jones was a great place to unwind and relax.