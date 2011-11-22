Russell Simmons, Jay-Z Planning Occupy Wall Street Concert

Russell Simmons and Jay-Z Plan To Throw Occupy Wall Street Concert

Russell Simmons and Jay-Z are continuing their efforts to support Occupy Wall Street.

According to reports, Russell and Jay-Z are planning an Occupy Wall Street concert.

“We are definitely discussing [a concert,]” Simmons said to Billboard.biz. “We’re definitely looking to make a huge impact. We’re actively working for permits. We’ll have one in our hands soon.”

Jay-Z in particular has received backlash from Occupy Wall Street protesters for the sale of Rocawear’s Occupy Wall Street t-shirts, although Simmons doesn’t see anything wrong with the Rocawear shirts or Jay-Z’s motives.

“Jay-Z didn’t make a T-shirt [that said] ‘F— the Bums on the Street,’” Simmons said in Hov’s defense. “What’s wrong with selling goodness? You should sell things you’re happy about. You should sell products that you’re inspired by, that promote lasting and stable well-being.”

More information on Simmons and Jay-Z’s Occupy Wall Street concert will be reported when news becomes available.