Drake Talks Nicki Minaj, Older Women On Chelsea Lately [Video]

Drake was a guest Tuesday on Chelsea Lately and sat down for an intimate interview with the Late Night host.

Drizzy, who walked onstage with a pair of pillows for Handler’s dogs, spoke on a number of topics including his love for white wine, his “honest” music and his love for Nicki Minaj.

When asked by the host if he and Nicki were more than just friends however, he politely responded,

“I’m a huge fan of Nicki Minaj.”

